Jeanne Madden
Hackettstown - Jeanne Madden, 55, of Hackettstown, NJ, passed away on June 3, 2019. Jeanne is survived by her four siblings, Tom (Albuquerque, NM), John (Powder Springs, GA), Mary (Tacoma, WA) and Tim (Hackettstown, NJ). She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Madden (July 1988), and her mother, Jacqueline Madden (March 2019).
Jeanne was born in New York City and was raised in Oak Ridge, NJ, where she attended Jefferson Township High School. Jeanne loved her career as a nurse and was passionate about caring for dialysis patients. For the past several years, she enjoyed working with patients and her team at the DaVita Renal Center of Succasunna. Jeanne was a true blue New York Yankee fan and watched their games whenever she could. She loved to travel, with her favorite trips being to Ireland and France. Jeanne had a beautiful heart and cared for everyone that she met. She loved her family, great friends and three cats.
Services will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265; website: .
