Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette M. Donnelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette M. Donnelly Obituary
Jeannette M. Donnelly

Pawleys Island, SC - Jeannette M. Donnelly, 84, of Pawleys Island, SC passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC.

Born in New York, NY, Mrs. Donnelly was the daughter of the late Michael Montagnino and Lavinia Sears Montagnino. She worked as a Librarian for the Mount Arlington New Jersey Library and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and reading.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Donnelly was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas A. Donnelly.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan (Glenn) Grosso, Olean, NY; Maryann Donnelly, Fair Lawn, NJ; grandchildren, Michael, Alicia and Brian; brother, Jerome (Patricia) Montagnino, Cape Coral, FL; several nieces, nephews and a large loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mrs. Donnelly's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -