|
|
Jeannette M. Donnelly
Pawleys Island, SC - Jeannette M. Donnelly, 84, of Pawleys Island, SC passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Born in New York, NY, Mrs. Donnelly was the daughter of the late Michael Montagnino and Lavinia Sears Montagnino. She worked as a Librarian for the Mount Arlington New Jersey Library and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and reading.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Donnelly was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas A. Donnelly.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan (Glenn) Grosso, Olean, NY; Maryann Donnelly, Fair Lawn, NJ; grandchildren, Michael, Alicia and Brian; brother, Jerome (Patricia) Montagnino, Cape Coral, FL; several nieces, nephews and a large loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mrs. Donnelly's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019