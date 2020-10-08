Jeffrey G. Hall



Mine Hill - Jeffrey George Hall passed away suddenly on 9/29/2020 at the age of 44. He was born 10/20/1975 in Dover, NJ to George and Barbara Hall of Mine Hill, NJ.



Jeffrey graduated from Dover High School and attended classes at County College of Morris. He held employment with UPS and cooked in several local establishments. Jeff worked in the shipping department of Fiabila, USA Inc. in Mine Hill for 10 years.



Jeffrey was known as "Turtle" to his friends and coworkers, and as "the Traveler" to others. He could communicate in 6 different languages and often traveled abroad visiting Great Britain, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Russia and the Czech Republic. Jeffrey often spoke of their cultures, museums and food. He enjoyed the different cuisines and would attempt to recreate the meals at home. Jeffrey had "the look" and was randomly selected on several occasions to appear in European music videos and television commercials. Jeffrey devoted the last 5 years to the care of his handicapped mother bringing an end to his traveling adventures.



Jeff had many hobbies but was particularly passionate about his gardening. He loved all animals. Jeff was helpful to his neighbors, whether it was snow removal or bringing in trash cans. Jeffrey was supportive of his nieces and attended many annual dance recitals. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back if someone needed it.



Jeffrey was a unique individual who entertained his friends by telling them of his life journeys and misadventures. They often told him he should write a book. He is now entertaining his largest audience in heaven.



Jeffrey is predeceased by his father George Hall in 2015, his paternal grandparents, George & Marion Hall, his maternal grandparents Alex & Dorothy Shayka and his uncle Thomas Shayka. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Hall of Mine Hill, his two sisters Jessica Ewer (husband Steven Ewer) of Stanhope & Janine Padula (husband Michael Padula) of Lawrence Township NJ, nieces Paige, Brooke and Shea Ewer of Stanhope, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved dog Bluebell.



In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Jeff's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to their local animal rescue shelters in his name.









