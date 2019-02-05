|
|
Jeffrey Paul Leloia
Randolph - Jeffrey Paul Leloia, 35, of Randolph, passed away on February 2, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. He fought a courageous unselfish battle with brain cancer.
Jeffrey received his Bachelor's Degree from Quinnipiac University in 2006. He worked as a Voluntary Benefits Consultant for Mercer Health and Benefits, LLC., Morristown.
Jeff loved all sports, especially ice hockey and golf. In his high school days he was co-captain of the Morristown High School Hockey Team. He was also a steadfast NY Giants Football fan.
He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of nine years, Dr. Alyson Vitta Leloia; two beautiful children - six year old Vanessa Rose and 3 year old Nicholas Joseph; ever-loving parents Frank and Sue Leloia; loving mother and father-in-law Susan and Dr. Gary Vitta; loving brother Frank Patrick Leloia and his wife, Beth Leloia; loving sister in-law Pamela Vitta Coriale and brother-in-law and best friend Tommy Coriale; loving great-grandmother, Jennie Vitta, and a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and close wonderful friends.
Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019, 3:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Friday, February 8, 2019, 10:00AM at St. Virgil's R.C. Church, Morris Plains. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made in Jeff's memory to either Dean Michael Clarizio Cancer Foundation www.dmccfheroes.com or Footprints in the Sand Foundation www.thefootprintsfoundation.com/donate. These foundations assisted the Leloia Family tremendously during Jeff's battle.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2019