More Obituaries for Jeffrey VanDuyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey VanDuyne Sr.


1948 - 2020
Jeffrey VanDuyne Sr. Obituary
Jeffrey VanDuyne Sr.

Parsippany - Jeffrey VanDuyne Sr., of Parsippany, passed away on May 3, 2020.

He was born at home in Montville, NJ on May 8, 1948 to the late Evelyn VanDuyne.

Jeff was a retired superintendent at Troy Hills Village Apartments, where he worked for over 30 years. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the 1st Infantry Division and the 23rd Americal.

Jeff was an avid NASCAR fan and animal lover.

Jeff was the loving partner of Judith Bennett, cherished father of Sheila Luterzo (VanDuyne) and her husband Michael, and Jeffrey VanDuyne Jr. and his partner Megan King; beloved grandfather of Michael Luterzo; dear nephew of Donald VanDuyne and Lillian "Sissy" Abbot; devoted friend of Rita VanDuyne, Karen Achoe, and Vernice Fisher. He was predeceased by his uncle James Demarest; and aunts Isabelle Thompson, Barbara Pace and Patricia Vnencak.

A private cremation will be followed by a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements in care of Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, NJ. Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com to share a memory, photo or condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020
