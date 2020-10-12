1/1
Jennifer Leigh (Olmstead) Farley
Jennifer Leigh (Olmstead) Farley, 48, of Dover, NJ, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Jennifer will be greatly missed by her loving husband James Farley Sr; daughter Alisha; sons James Jr. and Joseph; father Paul Olmstead and his wife Iris; mother in-law Janet; sisters- Deborah Olmstead, Kimberly Morrissey, Patty DiGennaro and Kelly Morrisey; and her older brother Paul (Butch) Olmstead. Jennifer is also survived by a host of other relatives and many friends who will miss her effervescent personality and infectious laugh tremendously. She was preceded in death by her mother Joan Olmstead, brothers Michael Morrissey and Eric Olmstead who welcomed her to the Kingdom of Heaven.

Visitation at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com) on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM. Funeral Service at 6:00PM.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
