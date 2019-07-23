|
Jenny Martin
Long Valley - Jenny Martin 92, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home in Long Valley. She was born in Bolton, England, and she came to the United States in 1946 as a war bride. She lived in Jersey City until 1963, then she moved to Dover where she resided until 2000 before moving on to Long Valley.
Jenny was a Word Processor for Schindler Elevator, Roxbury Township and retired in 1991, she was also an Executive Secretary at McGregor's Dover for 13 years. Jenny was a member of the English Club, NY., and Jenny's family meant the world to her.
She is survived by her four children; Mary Lynn Martin of E. Stroudsburg, PA., Michael and his wife Laurie of Bushkill, PA, Patricia Kappler and her husband Kevin of White Township, Kathleen Wenger and her husband Mark of Long Valley, her seven grandchildren; James Evans, Richard Evans, Jennifer Evans, Michael Kappler, David Kappler, Sara Wenger, Jacob Wenger, her 5 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Joan Weatherall of England. Jenny was predeceased by her husband Thomas in 1998 and her five siblings; Thomas, William, David Weatherall, Gladys Horne and Teresa Perry.
Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph, (www.tuttlefh.com) with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 at Sacred Heart Parish, 4 Richards Ave, Dover.
Interment is private.
Published in Daily Record on July 23, 2019