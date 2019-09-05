|
Jeremiah J. Lenihan, Jr.
Morris Township, - Jeremiah J. Lenihan, Jr. of Morris Township, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. He was 85 years old. Jerry, the son of Jeremiah Sr and Catherine (McIntyre) Lenihan, was born and raised in Morris Township. Jerry proudly served in the Air Force for 4 years. He was also a member of the Woodland Hook and Ladder Co. of the Morris Twp. Fire Department for 50 years. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus of Morristown. Jerry spent most of his career working at Morristown Memorial Hospital in the maintenance department, ending his career at Greystone Hospital.
Jerry is survived by his brother Theodore Lenihan and his wife Margaret of Randolph. As well as his nieces and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Saturday from 9:00AM-9: 45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown at 10 am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 5, 2019