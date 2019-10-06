|
Jess "Doc" V. Ziccarello
Jess "Doc" V. Ziccarello devoted father of Karen Russell, Jess Ziccarello Jr., Rick Ziccarello, Kevin Ziccarello and VickiLynn Ziccarello passed away peacefully on Oct 2, 2019 at home. Jess was born on July 21, 1923 in Whippany, NJ. He was the 4th oldest of seven children born to the late Thomas and Saveria Ziccarello of Whippany NJ. A Morristown High School graduate, Jess enlisted in the US Army Air Corps during World War II and flew 35 missions in a B-17 as a navigator. He graduated from University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics. He was called back to active duty during the Korean War and served 25 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1968. Jess was a founding member and past Commander of VFW Post 5351. He was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Church serving as an usher for over 30 years. Jess was predeceased by his loving wife of over 65 years Jean (Pearce) Ziccarello, his brother John Ziccarello, his sisters Jeanne Ferraiuolo, Mary Quimby, Victoria "Tory" Costa, Lucille Gangemi. He is survived by his daughter Karen Russell and her husband Bob of Vero Beach, Fla., his son Jess Ziccarello Jr and his wife Kelly of Middleville, MI., his son Rick Ziccarello and his wife Sharon of Whippany, NJ Kevin Ziccarello and his wife Lynn of Wantage, NJ., his daughter Vicki Ziccarello of Denville, NJ., his brother Thomas "Bud" Ziccarello and his wife Marie of Whippany, NJ., and his cousins Dina Dillenkofer of Whippany, NJ., Clem Depetro of Whippany, NJ., Delores Fraterrigo of Oakhurst, NJ., his brother in-law Rocco Gangemi. He was the proud grandfather of Devin, Austin and Brittanylyn Russell, Jessica and Amy Ziccarello, Ricky and Shannon Ziccarello, Trevor, Alyssa and Emily Pritchard and a great-grandchild, Brandon Russell. Jess loved being around family and playing card games in the evening. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by many loving family members and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitations on Tuesday Oct. 8th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM and Oct 9th 10-10:30 AM at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home 49 Whippany Road, Whippany NJ. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday Oct. 9th at 11 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, 90 Whippany Road, Whippany NJ. Interment to follow after services at Hilltop Cemetery, Mendham NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to either; "Boy's Town" or "Catholic Charities" in Jess's memory. http://www.westpointcoh.org/interviews/every-plane-had-a-life-of-its-own-thirty-five-missions-as-a-navigator-in-the-8th-air-force. To send the family a condolence, please visit, www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2019