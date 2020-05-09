Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Viewing
Private
To be announced at a later date
Boonton Township - Jill Frances McCabe Stephenson, 57, passed away suddenly at her home in Boonton Township May 6, 2020. Survivors include her husband Sean E. Stephenson and daughter Molly Rose Turnbull.

Jill is also mourned by her mother Elaine Lovito Sargent and stepfather Jerry Sargent of Biloxi, MS; father Frank J. McCabe of Delray Beach, FL; beloved sisters Kim, Judy and Luanne; nephew Alexandre; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jill was a loving wife, mother and hard worker. She enjoyed the love of her family, her backyard and garden, and her dog Blue.

A private viewing is scheduled at Codey & Mackey Funeral Home in Boonton.
Published in Daily Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020
