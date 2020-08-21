Jim Honickel



Jim Honickel passed away peacefully August 20th, at home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Summit NJ, November 24, 1932, and lived in Green Village for the last 60 years, where he was the happiest. Jim was a Sergeant in the 11th Airborne Division of The United States Army during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Army, Jim worked for Allied Chemical in Morris Township for more than 30 years. Jim was predeceased by his son, James Scott Honickel. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Mark and Mark's wife Linda, of Marmora NJ, his grandson Steven Honickel, of Charlottesville Virginia, his sisters in law Marie Van Deusen, of Madison NJ and Lillian Honickel, of Tuscon Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim will be remembered for his love of both riding and training horses. No services are scheduled at this time.









