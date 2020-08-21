1/
Jim Honickel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Honickel

Jim Honickel passed away peacefully August 20th, at home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Summit NJ, November 24, 1932, and lived in Green Village for the last 60 years, where he was the happiest. Jim was a Sergeant in the 11th Airborne Division of The United States Army during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Army, Jim worked for Allied Chemical in Morris Township for more than 30 years. Jim was predeceased by his son, James Scott Honickel. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Mark and Mark's wife Linda, of Marmora NJ, his grandson Steven Honickel, of Charlottesville Virginia, his sisters in law Marie Van Deusen, of Madison NJ and Lillian Honickel, of Tuscon Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim will be remembered for his love of both riding and training horses. No services are scheduled at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved