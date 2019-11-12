|
Jo-Ann Brozuski
Jo-Ann Brozuski (Colfax) passed away on November 9, 2019, at the age of 69.
She is survived by her son Charles Brozuski of Denville, Charles' father Charles Paul Brozuski of Lake Hopatcong, and her brother John Colfax of Sussex, NJ. She is also survived by many dear extended family and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019, at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Avenue Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com from 3:00PM - 4:30PM with a Service of Remembrance to begin at 4:40PM.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019