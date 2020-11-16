Joan Ann McAteer
Port Murray, NJ - Joan Ann McAteer, 88, of Port Murray, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at Atlantic Health (Hackettstown Hospital) while on hospice surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on May 27, 1932, in Rockaway Township, NJ to parents Alvin and Emily Bailey and was one of four children.
Joan was a graduate of Roxbury High School, Class of 1950. She married Bernard G. McAteer on August 14, 1954, and lived in Denville, NJ where they raised their two daughters, Janene McAteer of Coudersport, PA and Joy Callozzo of Port Murray, NJ. She had four grandchildren, Andrew Callozzo (Port Murray, NJ), George Polyak (Coudersport, PA), Collene Quinn (Coudersport, PA) and Gregory Callozzo (Port Murray, NJ), whom she loved dearly.
She was a homemaker for many years and had also worked as an account manager for a direct mailing company and as a laboratory technician at a diagnostic kit manufacturer. She retired in 1986.
Joan loved life, family, friends, animals, and her New York Yankees. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Cecilia's church in Rockaway, NJ.
When volunteers were needed, Joan was always up for the challenge. She volunteered for PTA, class parent, and softball coach. She was an outstanding cook and baker, and her dishes were always in high demand at family get together. She loved hosting holiday dinners.
She was always up for a good game of Yatzee or Rummy. She could often be found doing word search puzzles, watching Jeopardy, sunning herself outside with her beloved beagle, Bella, hanging out with her beloved cat, Oliver or at the casino.
She was a supporter of several charities, including, American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Paralyzed Veterans of America
and Easter Seals.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Joan is survived by her children Janene McAteer and Joy Callozzo and her grandchildren Andrew Callozzo, George Ployak, Collene Quinn and Gregory Callozzo, her sister Lois Hryhor, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Bernard G. McAteer, her brother Russell Bailey, her sister Elenore Stites, parents, Alvin and Emily Baliey, and friend James Sponagule.
Joan left us with a lifetime of memories, and she will always be loved, cherished, and missed by all.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Joan are invited to Tuttle's Funeral Home on Route 10 in Randolph, NJ to celebrate her life at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 a Memorial Visitation will be prior at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery in Rockaway, NJ.
Floral tributes may be sent to Tuttle Funeral Home or donations in her memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
- www.kidney.org
.
Covid protocols must be followed.