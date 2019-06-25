|
|
Joan E. DiDomenico
Hazlet - Joan E. DiDomenico, 89, formerly of the Port Morris section of Roxbury Township and recently of Hazlet, NJ, passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 at the Arnold Walter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hazlet, NJ.
Born in New York City on January 9, 1930 to the late Albert and Maud Dahms, Joan resided in Port Morris for 60 years prior to moving to Hazlet in 2018. She was employed as a telephone operator at New Jersey Bell, later AT&T for 33 years before retiring. Joan was a member of the Communications Workers of America and she loved gardening and reading. Joan was a devoted New York Mets fan. Most important to Joan was spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, John in 1997, her daughter, Lynn in 2015 and two brothers, Donald and Irwin Dahms.
Survivors include a daughter, Jan Armstrong and her husband, Glen, a son, John DiDomenico and his companion, Chuck Reiner, two grandchildren, Lisa DiDomenico and Gregory Armstrong and many nieces and nephews.
Joan's Life Celebration will include Visiting on Thursday June 27, from 4 to 8 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday June 28, at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's RC Church in Netcong. Joan will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Township. For memorial donations, please consider the at . For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on June 25, 2019