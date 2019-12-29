Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Union Cemetery
199 Flanders Drakestown Rd
Budd Lake, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ferrante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Ferrante


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Ferrante Obituary
Joan E. Ferrante

Lebanon, PA - Joan E. Ferrante, 83, of Lebanon, PA and previously of Fairfax, VA passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at Cornwall Manor in Lebanon, PA

Joan was born on August 23, 1936 in Newton, NJ to the late Frederick and Hannah Smith

She earned her Master's degree Rowan University and a degree in Library Sciences from Glassborough College. Joan was employed as a teacher. She married the love of her life Reynolds Ferrante in 1961. Joan enjoyed crocheting, sewing and cooking. She volunteered her time at a variety of organizations. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She especially loved to travel. Above all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Reynolds L. Ferrante, her loving sons; Franz L. Ferrante and his wife Eva and Fritz C. Ferrante and his wife Cindy; her caring brother, James Smith and his wife Margaret.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Mount Olive Union Cemetery, 199 Flanders Drakestown Rd, Budd Lake, NJ 07828

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.scalamemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -