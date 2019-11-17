|
|
Joan E. Hoffman
Parsippany - Joan E. (nee-Moore) Hoffman passed away November 16th 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 91.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY, lived in Bergenfield, NJ before moving to Parsippany 55 years ago.
Joan worked as an Executive Secretary at BASF in Mt. Olive for many years before retiring in 2003.
She was a member of the Columbiettes of Parsippany. She was a parishioner of Saint Christopher R.C. Church in Parsippany and was a Eucharistic Minister.
Joan is Pre-deceased by her husband, Arthur F. 7/27/1979; her son Peter 6/5/2013 and her son-in-law Richard Moore 7/18/2015
Survivors include her sons: Kevin A. and his wife Deborah & Christopher; her daughter, Suzanne D. Moore, her daughter-in-law, Mariluz Hoffman, she is also survived by her grandson Brian.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered on Wednesday, November 20th 2019 at 9:30a.m. at Saint Christopher R.C. Church, 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany. Interment: Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00pm. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flower please make donations in her memory to Saint Christopher R.C. Church, 1050 Littleton Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019