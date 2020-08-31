Joan Edna Brembs
Randolph - Joan Edna Brembs 88, of Randolph, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and she lived in Syosset, NY from 1964- 1975 until moving to Randolph in 1975. Joan was employed at the American Can Company in NYC in her earlier days until moving to Randolph, where she worked as the secretary to the Township Manager. She loved Randolph and all it had to offer. She was with the Township for over 26 years. She was involved with and volunteered for many committees throughout her life, including The Economic Development Committee, Multiple Dwelling Board, Local Assistance Board, Environmental Committee, Recreation Committee, Open Space Committee, Community Services and was instrumental in the start of the Randolph Historical Society. She was also an active member of Kiwanis of Randolph and the Ladies Auxiliary of Randolph Post 7333.
She is survived by her husband Robert of 62 years, she was an amazing mom to Christine and her husband Donny and Robert and his wife Kelly, a loving Nana to Abbigail, Ashley, and Cole. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins both here in the United States and in Norway, not to mention all the hundreds of people she has met and friends she had made throughout her life.
Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
). Private funeral services will follow for family and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : Kiwanis of Randolph - In Memory of Joan Brembs, PO Box 106, Mt. Freedom, NJ 07970