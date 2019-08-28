Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
371 S. Main Street
Wharton, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Locust Hill Cemetery
168 N. Sussex St.
Dover, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan I. Costello


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan I. Costello Obituary
Joan I. Costello

Wharton - Joan I. Costello, 83, went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019.

Joan was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island on November 6, 1935 to the late Everett and Irene White. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas and brother Roger White.

Joan Worked as a Bank Teller at Bank of New York in Wharton for over 20 years. She adored animals and prior to that enjoyed working as a dog groomer.

Joan was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Mary's Church in Wharton where she served as a Eucharistic Minister & was involved in Bible Studies, running weekly meetings. She was an avid traveler; her trip to the Holy Land was her favorite.

She is survived by her three loving and supportive children: Helen Yocum and husband Greg of Wharton. Charles and wife Karen of Mine Hill. Edward and wife Linda of Budd Lake. Her sister Rachael Nemeth and nephew Brian Palumbo and family. Also survived by her 7 cherished grandchildren: Beth (Yocum) Ingenito and husband Mike; Molly Yocum; Kaitlyn; Thomas & Victoria Costello; Tom Costello and wife Lena & Stella (Costello) Harrison and husband Rowdy. As well as her four treasured great grandchildren: Edward, Lena & Stella Costello and Rowdy Harrison, III.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial mass, 10am on Friday, August 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 371 S. Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885 (GPS only). Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, 168 N. Sussex St., Dover, NJ 07801. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now