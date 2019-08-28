|
Joan I. Costello
Wharton - Joan I. Costello, 83, went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019.
Joan was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island on November 6, 1935 to the late Everett and Irene White. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas and brother Roger White.
Joan Worked as a Bank Teller at Bank of New York in Wharton for over 20 years. She adored animals and prior to that enjoyed working as a dog groomer.
Joan was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Mary's Church in Wharton where she served as a Eucharistic Minister & was involved in Bible Studies, running weekly meetings. She was an avid traveler; her trip to the Holy Land was her favorite.
She is survived by her three loving and supportive children: Helen Yocum and husband Greg of Wharton. Charles and wife Karen of Mine Hill. Edward and wife Linda of Budd Lake. Her sister Rachael Nemeth and nephew Brian Palumbo and family. Also survived by her 7 cherished grandchildren: Beth (Yocum) Ingenito and husband Mike; Molly Yocum; Kaitlyn; Thomas & Victoria Costello; Tom Costello and wife Lena & Stella (Costello) Harrison and husband Rowdy. As well as her four treasured great grandchildren: Edward, Lena & Stella Costello and Rowdy Harrison, III.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial mass, 10am on Friday, August 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 371 S. Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885 (GPS only). Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, 168 N. Sussex St., Dover, NJ 07801. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 28, 2019