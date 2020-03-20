|
Joan I. (nee Zimmerman) DeCroce
Joan I. (nee Zimmerman) DeCroce passed peacefully at CareOne at Morris with her family at her side on March 19th, 2020 at the age of 86.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23rd at 12:00pm at the Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. As we navigate the times, we find ourselves in new waters. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your hearts as our immediate family only is permitted at the cemetery. We will attempt to have services recorded and added to this webpage. Thank you for your love and support.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate in Joan's memory to the amazing work of St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital. Joan has donated to the organization throughout the years to support the selfless work they do.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020