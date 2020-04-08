|
Joan Jansen
Joan passed peacefully at the home of her son Glenn on April 6, 2020.
Born in Kearney, NJ, Joan moved to Boonton with her family while still a young girl. Her family owned and ran the Colonial Bake Shop on Main Street for many years. She attended Boonton High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Jansen. They married in 1947, shortly after Bob's return from naval service in the South Pacific, and proceeded to build a home in Boonton Township on property owned by Bob's family. For many years Joan's occupation was wife, mother and homemaker. In later years she worked at Sarah Frances Nursing Home / Tally Ho Manor, the Boonton Pharmacy and Johanson Manufacturing Corp. She retired in 1989 and she and Bob sold their home and moved to Indiantown, Florida, where Joan continued to reside until July of 2019 when she returned north to be closer to family.
Joan was a member of the Boonton Township Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary and also served as a Girl Scout leader. There may still be some former local Girl Scouts around who recall when Joan got her troop "lost" on the Tourne, eventually leading them to "safety" on the Mountain Lakes Police Department's pistol range, which thankfully was not in use at the time.
Joan seldom had a hair out of place and always wore a smile. She was proud of her Irish heritage and she and Bob enjoyed several wonderful trips to Ireland. Their riverfront home was always open to their friends and the friends of their children. Many happy hours were spent on, in and around the water. Joan was a one-of-a-kind wife, a good cook, a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sorely missed and forever treasured. While deeply saddened by her passing, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with Bob, her love of so many years.
Joan was predeceased by her parents and sisters and by her husband Bob. She is survived by her loving children Joyce (Bern) Nikol of Elizabethtown, PA; John (Susan) Jansen of Denville, NJ; Glenn (Kathy) Jansen of Dover, PA; grandchildren Cathy, Krista, Lara, Elizabeth, Shannon and Glenn, Jr.; and great-grandchildren Lauren, Allison, Leah, Ben, Landon, Lily and Wyatt.
All services were private. Memorial donations may be made to the Boonton Township Fire Department, 2 Old Denville Road, Boonton, NJ 07005,
