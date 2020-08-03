Joan Kenworthy Beldon
(1925 - 2020)
Joan, a native of New Jersey and a member of the "greatest generation" passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Joan lived 95 wonderful young years.
The past 12 years she was a resident of Fellowship Village in Basking Ridge. Prior she and her late husband, Harry Philip Beldon, lived in Martinsville, Millington, Chester and Mendham. She and Harry were married in 1945 before Harry shipped out to fight in Okinawa in World War II.
Joan was the only child of Donald and Vincensia Young Kenworthy. She was a graduate of West Orange High School and attended NJ State Teachers College. Joan was an active civic leader having served as the President of the New Jersey Division of the American Cancer Society
in the late 60s to early 70s. Joan was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Millington. She was a board member of the Visiting Homemakers and the Girl Scouts of Morris County.
She had a bounty of friends and was a great entertainer who enjoyed being with friends and making memories. She organized many gatherings and for close to 60 years, hosted a space at the Far Hills Races which will continue in her honor.
Joan was beautiful inside and out. She was generous, kind, and funny. She loved the Jersey Shore and getting sand in her toes as much as she did attending horse shows weekend after weekend. She also enjoyed skiing and playing golf. She loved her family, particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Harry (Jack) Philip Beldon. She is survived by her two children and their spouses: Todd Dunham and Debra Ann Beldon of Littleton, CO and Heather Beldon and Mark Victor Rosenker of McLean, VA; a granddaughter, Jessica Nicole Beldon and her two children (Joan's great grandchildren), Ainsley, and Alexis of Littleton, CO; and her grandson Christopher Todd Beldonmeyer and his wife Morgan of Seattle, WA.
A Virtual Celebration of Joan's life will be held at a future date. Information regarding this celebration can be obtained by calling Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home (908)766-0250 or visiting www.gcfuneralhome.com
. Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
New Jersey Division, https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/new-jersey.html
.