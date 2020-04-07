|
|
Joan Louise
(Saar) Frick
Randolph - Joan Louise (Saar) Frick, 87, of Randolph, NJ passed away on April 6, 2020 at The Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Denville, NJ.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ralph Frick of Randolph, NJ; children Ellen Studwell of Annandale, NJ, Gary Allen and wife, Kim, of Richmond, KY, Karen Harding and husband, Vince, of Ringwood, NJ, Joanne Moore and husband, Will, of Wallops Island, VA; 10 grandchildren - Jessica, Alyssa, Nicole, Adam, Jesi, Kristen, Rachael, Megan, Chelsea and Kyle; and 5 great-grandchildren - Riley, Mark, Dorothy, Grace and Joey; and Goddaughter, Barbara Lindsey.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marie Saar, and two grandsons, Gregory and Dylon.
Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check Tuttle Funeral Home's website for full obituary and updates (www.tuttlefh.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joan's memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 123 E. Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801 or the .
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020