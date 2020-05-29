Joan M. Wagner
Joan M. Wagner, 85, who formerly resided with her daughter and was a former resident of Morris County, NJ, for many years, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Alexandria Manor in Bath. She was the wife of the late George Wagner, with whom she shared 29 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1986. Born in Secaucus, NJ, she was a daughter of the William and Mary (Musczynski) Pyskaty. She was a graduate of Union High School, class of 1953. Joan was employed by the Mount Olive Township School District, where she was a cafeteria worker for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Mount Olive Senior Center and Budd Lake Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Although Joan enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, and watching game shows, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors: Joan will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughter, Donna Wagner of Bushkill, PA; son Gary Wagner and his wife, Corene, of Cape Coral, FL; three grandchildren, Jordyn Fisher and her husband, John, Danielle and Amber Radiola; two brothers, William "Pudge" Pyskaty and his wife, Charlene, of Reeders, PA, and Joseph Pyskaty and his wife, Theresa, of Rehoboth Beach, DE; a sister, Irene Riley and her husband, Walt, of Califon, NJ; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, George, she was predeceased by two sisters, Wanda Pyskaty and Anna Kane. Services: Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements for Joan's cremation were provided by the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown - Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Daily Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.