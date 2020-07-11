Joan Mahoney Maraz



Palm Springs, CA - 9/21/38-6/5/20



Joan was born in West New York, New Jersey to Thomas and Margaret Mahoney and had one sister, Eileen. Her father was employed by Aetna, her maternal grandfather, Andrew Johnstone, worked for the Museum of Natural History and was a founder of the National Geographic Society, and her other grandfather, Martin Mahoney, worked for the New York Times. Her mother and grandmothers were housewives.



Joan attended Number 4 School and graduated from Memorial High School in 1956, where she was a drum majorette. Later in life, she received her BA, with honors, from the College of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown. She held a real estate license and a certificate in medical coding, as well.



Joan married Ronald Maraz in 1957 after they graduated from Memorial and they traveled extensively throughout his career in the Air Force. They had four children and divorced in 1977. She lived in Ridgewood, Morris Plains and Budd Lake over the next 30 years. During that time, she was employed by AT&T in Morristown and the VA Medical Center in Lyons, New Jersey. In 2005, she retired to Palm Springs, California, where she resided until her death on June 5, 2020.



Joan is survived by her four children (Thomas, who lives in Phoenix, Ronald, Suzanne and Michael, who live in the Palm Springs area), her two grandchildren (Sean, who lives in San Francisco, and Ben, who lives in Phoenix) and her sister, Eileen Mahoney Lindsay, who lives in Port St Lucie, Florida.



Joan was a beautiful person - both in her face and in her personality. She laughed easily and often and was a warm, embracing person. She was a staunch democrat and followed politics with zeal. She was a diehard Yankees fan, a history buff, and a cat lover. She especially enjoyed British mysteries and hosting the holidays with her family. Her open, friendly personality will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.



The funeral in Palm Springs was private, with a memorial service to take place at some point in the future. For more information about Joan, contact her sister, Eileen, at eileen.lindsay@ymail.com.









