Joan Marcantonio
Jefferson Twp. - Joan Marcantonio passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 with her family at her side. She was 73 years of age.
Joan was born in Denville and lived in the Mt. Tabor Section of Parsippany before moving to Lake Hopatcong in 1969 and settling in the Oak Ridge section in 1988.
Mrs. Marcantonio was an administrative assistant for Q.C.S. of Oak Ridge for 20 years, retiring in 2017.
Joan enjoyed the beach, was an avid reader and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Predeceased by her son Joseph in 1991 whom she cared for until his passing and her brother Kenneth Potts, Jr.
Survived by her daughter Lori Hecht and husband Ivan of Oak Ridge. Two grandchildren; Joseph and Ashley Hecht, brother, David Potts of Deltona, FL and her niece, Melissa Potts of Florida.
A memorial visitation will be held 4-8pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A memorial service will be held 10:30am on Saturday at the Restland Memorial Park chapel, 77 DeForest Ave., East Hanover, NJ. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory to at . Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 25, 2019