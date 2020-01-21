|
|
Joan Marie Hall (Kinsley)
Byram Township - Joan Marie Hall (Kinsley) of Byram Township, NJ passed away on January 20, 2020, at the age of 83 from a long illness. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Born and raised in Staten Island, NY she moved to the Cranberry Lake section of Byram Township, NJ in 1973. Her door was always open to family, friends, and anyone in need.
She earned her undergraduate degree from Mt. Saint Vincent College, her NJ teaching certificate from Montclair State University and went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Joan taught for Mount Olive High School for many years before retiring in 1991.
She was a devout catholic and member of St. Michael's Parish in Netcong, NJ, where she was a perpetual adoration adorer, member of the rosary alter society, and taught religious education.
She was predeceased by her husband David Edward Hall in 2010 as well as her grandson Seth Hall and her granddaughter Faith O'Brien.
Joan is survived by her loving children Diane & Phil Lorello of Satelite Beach, FL; David & Lisa Hall of Pittstown, NJ; Margaret Fleck of Fredon, NJ; Judi & John O'Brien of Mt. Bethel, PA; John & Dana Hall of Byram Township, NJ; Mark & Charity Hall of Byram Township, NJ; Mary & Richard Dean of Byram Township, NJ; Gerard & Deborah Hall of Laffayette, NJ; and Col. Joseph & Tammy Hall of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by 26 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren as well as her sister Brenda Hamilton of Staten Island, NY.
A private family visitation will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020, at 11:00AM at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Netcong, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to or to the .
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020