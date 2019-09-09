|
|
Joan Marie Redmer
Columbus - Miss Joan Marie , age 87, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, following a short illness. Joan was born on November 20, 1931 in Morristown, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Wilkinson) Redmer. She lived in Wharton, Randolph, and Panther Valley before moving to Columbus, NJ in 2013. Joan graduated from Dover High School in 1950. She worked for 45 years at the Greystone Park State Hospital in Morris Plains, retiring in 1999 as a Payroll Supervisor.
Miss Redmer was a long time member of several Masonic organizations including the Order of the Eastern Star, the White Shrine, and the Amaranth. She was an avid reader and television viewer, and especially enjoyed watching history programs, movies, and sporting events. Joan was always an animal lover, and owned many cats during her lifetime.
Joan is survived by her sister, Linda Mabee and her husband Wilfred, a niece, Laura Sackett and her husband Craig, and a nephew James Mabee and his wife Catherine. She is also survived by her great nephews; Declan, Connor, and Logan Mabee.
Friends may visit at Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street Succasunna, 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Monday, September 9thfrom 10 am - 12 noon. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 12 noon at the Funeral Home, with the interment to follow at the Succasunna Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 Rt. 10, East Hanover, NJ 07936, or to a .
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 9, 2019