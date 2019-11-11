|
Joan Monaghan, M.S., R.N., A.P.N., C.
Morristown - Joan Farrell Monaghan, 71, of Morristown, New Jersey died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 and was a parishioner of Assumption Church, Morristown, NJ.
Joan was born on April 6, 1948 in Bronx, New York. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Anthony and Anne (nee Donnely) Farrell.
She received a Bachelor's' Degree in nursing from BC and later a Master's degree in Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing from Rutgers University. She was certified as an Advanced Practice Nurse in Psychiatric mental health also an adult psychiatric mental health nursing as a certified nurse psychotherapist, certified grief counselor, death educator, grief specialist.
Her job experiences included local and community and mental health nursing, cancer care, pain management, grief counseling, and psychosocial support to patients and their families at Hackensack Hospital. Joan worked for various hospitals which included Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, University Hospital UMDNJ, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and The Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center.
She held various professional positions including at the NJ Board of Nursing, NJ State Nurses Association, Society of Clinical Specialist, and association of death counseling.
She was awarded the C.A.R.E. AWARD for clinical practice by the NJ State Nurses Association, The State of NJ Governor's Award for Nursing Excellence in Advance Practice, and the Clinical Practice Award from the Association of Death Education and Counseling.
She was a fierce advocate for her patients and their families especially in cancer care, pain management and the grief that often follows.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Richard L. Monaghan. She was the loving mother of, Anthony Farrell Monaghan and Dana; Sean Farrell Monaghan and Natalie; Erin Kate Koffer and Ken and is the cherished grandmother of Owen, Kate, Maeve, Blake, and Aidan. In addition, she is survived by her in-laws; Leo and Marilyn Monaghan. She was predeceased her sister, Marion Marrone.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 2-5 pm & 7-9 pm at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Chatham, NJ 07928. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Abbey Church at Delbarton School, 230 Mendham Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960. An interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019