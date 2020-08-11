1/
Joan (Kuehner) Proskie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan (Kuehner) Proskie

Whippany - Joan (Kuehner) Proskie, 82, of Whippany passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a long illness with her family by her side.

Joan was born on June 4, 1938 in Morristown, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard "Pete", POW and Hannah (Stadler) McWhirr.

She worked as a legal secretary for Dillon, Bitar and Luther, Morristown, NJ and later Pitney, Hardin, Kipp and Szuch, Florham Park, NJ. After retirement, she worked as a school aide at Memorial Middle School, Whippany, NJ.

Joan loved fishing, tending to her garden and spending time with her family.

She was the loving mother of Joan Schramm and husband Mark and Janet Callaghan and husband Rich and cherished grandmother of Sean and Colleen Callaghan. In addition, she is survived by nephew, Ray Kuehner and nieces; Gina and Linda Kuehner.

A private graveside will be held on Friday for the immediate family. No flowers, please donate in her memory to St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 480 S Beverwyck Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved