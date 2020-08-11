Joan (Kuehner) Proskie



Whippany - Joan (Kuehner) Proskie, 82, of Whippany passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a long illness with her family by her side.



Joan was born on June 4, 1938 in Morristown, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard "Pete", POW and Hannah (Stadler) McWhirr.



She worked as a legal secretary for Dillon, Bitar and Luther, Morristown, NJ and later Pitney, Hardin, Kipp and Szuch, Florham Park, NJ. After retirement, she worked as a school aide at Memorial Middle School, Whippany, NJ.



Joan loved fishing, tending to her garden and spending time with her family.



She was the loving mother of Joan Schramm and husband Mark and Janet Callaghan and husband Rich and cherished grandmother of Sean and Colleen Callaghan. In addition, she is survived by nephew, Ray Kuehner and nieces; Gina and Linda Kuehner.



A private graveside will be held on Friday for the immediate family. No flowers, please donate in her memory to St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 480 S Beverwyck Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store