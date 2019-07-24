|
Joan Theresa Kramer
Morristown - Joan Theresa Kramer, of Morristown, passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was 92.
Joan retired as a senior production clerk from Silver Burdett Company in 1991and continued working at Morristown Medical Center until 2012. She volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister for Senior Senior Living in Morris Plains, Morris Hills Nursing Home and Morristown Medical Center. Joan was a very active parishioner at Church of the Assumption in Morristown where she assumed many roles. She received the Vivere Christus award in 2015. Joan loved her church and living in the town of Morristown very much.
Joan was predeceased by her 2 sons, Joseph and Michael and her great grandson Shomari Anderson. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Liloia and her husband Fred of Hackettstown. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Kevin Kramer and his wife Deanna, Kara Anderson and her husband Will, Timothy Rowe, Jennifer Tavares and her husband Michael, Bridget Rowe, Amber Kramer, Michael Kramer and Taylor Kramer. Joan will also be missed by her 7 great grandchildren.
Joan's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Assumption in Morristown. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. Hours of visitation on Thursday from 4-8pm at Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960 (www.doylefh.com).
Published in Daily Record on July 24, 2019