Netcong - Joan (nee-Weaver) Togno passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home. She was 90.

Born in Netcong, she was a lifelong resident.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph Togno; her sons, Philip Togno and his wife, Kristi of Stroudsburg, PA, Michael Togno and his wife, Karen of Thousand Oaks, CA; her granddaughters Nicole Long & her husband Dan of Sicklerville, NJ, Jacqueline Togno of Annapolis, MD, Michele Togno of Pittsburg, PA and Samantha Togno of Thousand Oaks, Ca and her great granddaughter, Eleanor Joan Long of Sicklerville, NJ.

Joan worked as a buyer for Johnson's Department Store in Netcong for many years until she became a homemaker who loved to entertain family and friends. Among her favorites were her Memorial Day picnics and Thanksgiving holiday parties. She opened her door to all the neighborhood children. They enjoyed her many baked goods, the most requested were her delicious cream puffs and cookies. Her love and generosity for her family impacted everyone she met. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always present at ball games, recitals, school concerts, graduations and weddings. She had the most loving heart and she brought a smile to everyone she knew. She will truly be missed.

For those wishing to make donations please make them to The at: Arthritis.org/honor-memorial-form

The family will receive visitors at the Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The interment will follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
