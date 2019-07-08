Services
Joann A. (Weatherburn) Beatty

Joann A. (Weatherburn) Beatty Obituary
Mrs. Joann A (Weatherburn) Beatty

Randolph - Mrs. Joann A (Weatherburn) Beatty, 87, died on July 6, 2019, at the Bright View Center in Randolph. She was born in Orange, NJ and grew up in West Orange, and graduated from the Berkley School in East Orange. She lived in Succasunna for 35 years, where she raised her family and worked as a Secretary for the Roxbury Township Board of Education for 25 years. She later moved to Bath, PA, and returned to N J, 5 years ago.

She is survived by her husband Ronald G Beatty, daughters; Gayle (and Eric) Kranz, and Colleen (and Henry) Gialanella, 4 grandchildren; Randy (and Regina) Jones, Daniel (and Amanda) Gialanella, Kevin Gialanella, and Megan (and Jeremy) Bilotti, and 4 great-grandchildren; Lily,Kaylee, Nora, and Luca.

Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record on July 8, 2019
