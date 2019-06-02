|
Joanna Larsen
Morristown - Joanna Larsen, a longtime Morristown resident, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 81. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Joanna's life held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. All may gather at the funeral home at 8:30 am on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, prior to a 9:00 am funeral service held at the funeral home, led by Msgr. George Hundt. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. For a complete obituary & further information, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 2, 2019