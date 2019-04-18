Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Wharton - Wharton: Joanne (DePalma) Burbank passed away on April 15, 2019 at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover. She was 65 years of age.

Joanne was born and raised in Brooklyn to the late Fred and Josephine DePalma. She lived a vibrant and adventurous life in her younger years. She sang, traveled the world, and made friends she'd keep for a lifetime. After having her son, she dedicated her life to being the best mother she could be. She lived in Wharton for the past 25+ years.

She was predeceased by her brother Fred DePalma.

She is survived by her son Robert Burbank of Wharton, brother Stephen DePalma and his wife Madeline of Manalapan and many nieces and nephews. She considered her closest friends her family, including Nancy Samanns of Mine Hill, not sisters by blood, but sisters by heart.

A Memorial Celebration will take place on Saturday April 20th at The Canal House in Wharton.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 18, 2019
