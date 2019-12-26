|
Joanne Devaney
Joanne Devaney (nee Rust), 87, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Blue Ash, Ohio.
Born in North Bergen, New Jersey, she was raised in North Bergen and lived in Parsippany for many years before moving to Liberty Township, Ohio in 2016.
A graduate of the New Jersey State Teachers College, Mrs. Devaney enjoyed a long career with St. Peter's Catholic School and Rockaway Borough Schools.
Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas F. Devaney Sr., and a son, Brian P. Devaney; she is survived by her son, Thomas F. Devaney, Jr. and his wife Laura of Liberty Township, OH, and five granddaughters.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, Dec. 28, 10-11am at the SJ Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). The Funeral Service will commence at 11am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For further info please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019