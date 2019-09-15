Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Alpaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne I. Alpaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne I. Alpaugh Obituary
Joanne I. Alpaugh

Burlington - Joanne I. Alpaugh, 88, died peacefully on September 9, 2019, at the Masonic Village in Burlington, NJ. She was born and raised in Succasunna before moving to Burlington 20 years ago. She was a homemaker and member of the Succasunna First Presbyterian Church.

She was the daughter of the late Alger "Tallor" and Anna Alpaugh of Succasunna, NJ. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Pamela Van Norman of Lake Hopatcong, Kimberly Jacobsen of Roxbury and her son Butch Blanchard of Roxbury. Also 5 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Monday, September 16th, from 9 - 11 am, with an 11 am graveside service at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now