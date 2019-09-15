|
|
Joanne I. Alpaugh
Burlington - Joanne I. Alpaugh, 88, died peacefully on September 9, 2019, at the Masonic Village in Burlington, NJ. She was born and raised in Succasunna before moving to Burlington 20 years ago. She was a homemaker and member of the Succasunna First Presbyterian Church.
She was the daughter of the late Alger "Tallor" and Anna Alpaugh of Succasunna, NJ. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Pamela Van Norman of Lake Hopatcong, Kimberly Jacobsen of Roxbury and her son Butch Blanchard of Roxbury. Also 5 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Monday, September 16th, from 9 - 11 am, with an 11 am graveside service at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 15, 2019