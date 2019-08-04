Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
Mt. Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Nichol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Nichol

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Nichol Obituary
Joanne Nichol

Mine Hill - Joanne Nichol passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Holly Manor Nursing Home in Mendham. She was 60 years of age.

Joanne was born in Dover and was raised in Denville. She lived most of her life in Mine Hill. After graduating from Centenary College, she worked as a teacher at MacKinnon Middle School in Wharton for many years. She loved animals, especially her dogs.

Joanne is survived by her son Timothy Nichol of Mine Hill, mother Barbara Meyers of Denville, brother Jonathan Meyers and his wife Rachel of Denville and nieces Ashley & Abigail Meyers.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10am on Saturday August 10, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mt. Arlington. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now