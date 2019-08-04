|
Joanne Nichol
Mine Hill - Joanne Nichol passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Holly Manor Nursing Home in Mendham. She was 60 years of age.
Joanne was born in Dover and was raised in Denville. She lived most of her life in Mine Hill. After graduating from Centenary College, she worked as a teacher at MacKinnon Middle School in Wharton for many years. She loved animals, especially her dogs.
Joanne is survived by her son Timothy Nichol of Mine Hill, mother Barbara Meyers of Denville, brother Jonathan Meyers and his wife Rachel of Denville and nieces Ashley & Abigail Meyers.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10am on Saturday August 10, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mt. Arlington. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019