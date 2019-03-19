Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Rockaway - Joseph Bartholomew passed peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He shared 74 years of love and sports enthusiasm with everyone he knew. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 21st from 9:30am - 12 noon at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave. Denville. A Prayer Service and Military Honors will begin at 12 o'clock. Flowers are lovely, but in lieu of, please consider donations to the good work of the Gary Sinise Foundation PO BOX 368 Woodland Hills,CA 91365. For complete obituary please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2019
