Johanna B. Sacco
Rockaway Boro - Johanna B. Sacco died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown, PA. She was 90. Born in Scranton, PA, she lived in Rockaway for many years.
Mrs. Sacco was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church in Rockaway.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Sacco Lynch; two sons: Leonard and Thomas; and her siblings, Mary Lesavage, Bernice Owens and Louis Kohanski.
She is survived by her husband, Salvatore; two sons: Salvatore Sacco of Kunkletown, PA and Joseph Sacco of Rockaway; son-in-law, Jack Lynch; four grandchildren: Christopher M. (Eileen) Sacco, Leigh Ann Sacco, Caitlin Lynch, and Garrett (Allyson) Lynch; her sister, Martha Melisky; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current public health and safety limitations, all services will be held privately under the direction of Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Sacco's name to: Family Pillars Hospice, 5910 Adler Pl, Bethlehem PA 18017 (familypillarshospice.com).
Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020