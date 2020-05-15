Services
Johanna Kathryn Pohle


1935 - 2020
Johanna Kathryn Pohle Obituary
Johanna Kathryn Pohle

Johanna Kathryn Pohle, (nee Meyer) of Boonton, passed away on May 11, 2020 after a sudden illness at the age of 84.

She was born in Morristown on December 20, 1935, an early Christmas present for her beloved parents, the late Conrad and Babetta (Besenreuther) Meyer.

Johanna lived all her life happily in Boonton, NJ. A graduate of Boonton High School, she started her career at The Beverly Bag Company.

In 1957 she married the love of her life, William "Bill" Pohle and devoted herself to her family. She and Bill celebrated their 62nd anniversary before he passed away last year.

Johanna was a talented musician, playing by ear only, entertaining her family and friends on the piano, organ and accordion. She loved animals, gardening in her yard and playing cards with her friends.

Once her daughter was raised she worked at Hamilton Farms in Boonton Twp. for a time.

Predeceased by her loving husband William; her brothers Karl and John Meyer; her sisters Elsie Force and Liessette Bay; Johanna is survived by her devoted daughter, Patricia DiCenzo, her feline babies Shadow and Minnie, extended family and many friends in the community.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center would be greatly appreciated - https://www.sthuberts.org/donate

A private funeral was arranged by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, NJ. Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com to share a memory, photo or condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020
