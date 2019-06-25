|
John A. Borzeka
Randolph - John A. Borzeka passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a short illness. He was 86.
John was born July 29th, 1932 in Carteret, NJ. He and his family moved to Morristown in 1940, and he graduated from Morristown High School in 1951. John began working at Allen Paper & Supply Company in Morristown at the age of 15. He worked for 65 years as a salesman and warehouse manager retiring at the age of 80. John proudly served 2 years in the US Army from 1956-1958 followed by 3 years in the reserves. John married the love of his life Chrysanthe (Kostas) on Feb 1, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They moved to Randolph in 1978 where they lived for the last 41 years. John and his family were active members of the St. Andrews Greek Orthodox church, where John was one of the founding fathers of the community and past president. He was past president and a life member of the Order of AHEPA Morris County - Chapter 300.
John was a devoted husband loving father and cherished grandfather. He was a true family man and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family. In his short retirement, John could often be found at the local diners enjoying the company of his former customers and lifelong friends. John is predeceased by his parents Athanasios and Athena Borzeka, his 4 brothers Peter, Efstratios, Michael, and Nicholas and his 3 sisters, Julia Baldwin, Elsie Gerdes, and Grace DeHagara. He is survived by his loving wife Chrysanthe, three children Thomas, Athena, and Stephen and his wife Peggy and his two grandchildren Chrysanthe & John. He is also survived by his brother Stephen of Las Vegas, NV and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral Service 10:00 am on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 1447 Sussex Tpke., Randolph. Visitation at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Entombment at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Andrews Greek Orthodox Church, 1447 Sussex Tpke. Randolph, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on June 25, 2019