John A. Lockman
Wharton - It is with the utmost sadness, our family announce the peacefully passing of our brother, uncle and friend, John "Jack" Lockman,75, at Morristown Memorial Hospital on April 2, 2020.
Jack, known to his family and closest friends, was the eldest son of eight, born to the late John and Grace Lockman of Wharton, NJ. Jack developed 100% hearing loss as a baby due to illness. Jack spent a large portion of his life being misunderstood and having to defend himself. However, for those of us that knew him — He had a heart of gold.
Jack was our family card shark. Never challenge him to a game of rummy, we all knew you'd never stand a chance! In his younger years he was an absolute local pool shark! Jack owned the tables at the local bars, the comptition would be upset when they finally figured out they couldn't break his concentration, simply because he couldn't hear them! He was a huge baseball fan, and never missed a game. He knew all the details and stats of every player, every season. He was a fantastic artist, with amazing skill painting and drawing. And Jack was undeniably the best dancer in the room… unable to hear; but man, could he feel a beat!
As he grew older, Jack enjoyed walks to the corner store in Wharton for a newspaper and glazed cruller with his dog, Benji. Everyone knew Jack in town, but not everyone knew his name… he was often referred to as, "the mute". He may have been treated unfairly and misunderstood, but he always saw the best in us. Uncle Jack loved every single one of his 35+ nieces and nephews from the time they were babies; in fact, "baby" was a fondly used word of his. For the last 20 years Jack resided at Morris View nursing facility. Over the years, he became a great fixture to the community, delivering newspapers and becoming a local card shark there too!
Jack was such a genuine and happy soul. He put a smile on your face because he himself was always smiling. Now Jack is smiling down on us, sitting at the family table playing a mean round of rummy with Mom.
Jack is survived by his sisters Mary Mouat and her late husband Bob of FL and Elaine Cox and her late husband George of NY. Brothers, Bob "Marty" (Joann) Lockman of NY, Ted (Joan) Lockman of FL, David Lockman of NJ, Tom (Carol) Lockman of NJ, as well as many many loving nieces and nephews around the globe. John was predeceased by his sister Debbie and her husband Dennis Kimberlin of IL.
Our family asks that donations be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America in Jack's name at www.hearingloss.org or HLAA, 7910 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 1200, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Due to the circumstances, proper memorial services will be held at a later date for family and friends. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020