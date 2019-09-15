|
John A. Stanton
Denville - John died suddenly on August 1. He was born March 6, 1944 to Fred P. and Josephine (Burns) Stanton, raised in Clifton and Lake Parsippany. In 1971 found his home in Lake Arrowhead. John received a BA and MA from Montclair State and earned School Psychologist Certification at FDU. John taught for 41 years at Thomas Jefferson in Rockaway Boro; first as an Industrial Arts teacher, later as School Psychologist/Guidance Counselor. He inspired many students and shared his love of fishing through an after school fishing club. Upon his retirement in 2007, John started his own child counseling business. Outside of his professional career, he volunteered as a counselor with Rainbows (a support group for children experiencing loss). He was a longtime member of the LAC Board of Trustees where he maintained the club's grounds; constructed and improved its amenities. He was a member of Denville Historical Society (museum docent). He belonged to Walpack Historical Society & Canal Society of NJ (demonstrated the woodshop at Waterloo Village). John had an avid interest in history. He was well-known as a gardener and could always be seen tending to his gardens & fish pond or the gardens & plantings he established in the lake community he loved. John is remembered by his family and friends for his sense of humor and quick wit. He leaves joyful memories to his wife of 48 years Mary Ellen (Greff), his children Kevin (Karen), Jeffrey (Sara Jane), John (Agnes), & Megan (Mark). Pop will be missed by the lights of his life-his grandkids Jake & Sophia. He was predeceased by his brother Richard.
The family invites you to a Celebration of John's Life on Sept. 28 at the Lake Arrowhead Clubhouse Denville at 2pm. There will be a memorial service and a party to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to rainbowsdenville.org in memory of John.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 15, 2019