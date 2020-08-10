1/
John "Bumper" Alperti
John "Bumper" Alperti

Southport - John "Bumper" Alperti, 74 of Southport, passed away on August 6, 2020 after a prolonged neurological illness.

John was born February 3, 1946 in Dover, New Jersey to the late John "Spinny" Alperti and Eleanor Williams Alperti. He graduated from Dover High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University; he later received his master's degree from Thomas Edison State University. John enjoyed football and wrestling and coaching his sons when they were younger. John had many careers, the most recent with AT&T prior to his retirement. His happiest free time was spent with his wife, sons, grandkids, nieces and nephews with a good cigar in one hand and a Manhattan in the other.

He is survived by his wife Paty Alperti; three sons, John Alperti, Jr. and wife Sarah, Christopher Alperti and wife Sunni, and Jason Alperti and wife Jessica; three grandchildren, Ella Jaye Alperti, Adelia Alperti, and Rocco Alperti; a brother, Donald Alperti and wife Jean; four nephews, Wayne and wife Jan; David Alperti; Joshua Hasty, Lindon Walz and six nieces Dawn Alperti, Juliana Hasty, Kate Walz, Jeana Hasty, Jessica Hasty and Jaeda Hasty.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Make-A-Wish America at www.wish.org or to Christopher & Dane Reeve Foundation at www.ChristopherReeve.org/donate

Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.

Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
