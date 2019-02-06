|
|
John Bonder
Whippany - John Bonder of Whippany, NJ died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at the Troy Hills Center Nursing Home in Parsippany, NJ.
John was born in Ignacowo, Poland to his loving parents, Prakseda and Alexander, in 1921. He married Bernice Hordyniec in 1943, and together they survived WWII living in Poland and Germany. After the war, they settled in Belgium. Their sons, John and James were born in Germany and Edward was born in Belgium. Seeking a better life, John and Bernice with their three sons emigrated to the US. They were life-long residents of New Jersey, having lived in Newark, Irvington, East Hanover, Cedar Knolls, and finally Whippany. Over the years, John was primarily a factory worker until hired as a maintenance person in the pharmaceutical industry where he worked until retiring from Novartis in Summit.
In retirement, John enjoyed the luxury of long afternoon naps in the backyard; weekly trips with Bernice to Atlantic City; playing cards at the East Hanover Senior Citizens Center; playing pool at family gatherings; and cheering on his grandchildren at soccer matches. John was a devoted caregiver to Bernice while she struggled with Alzheimer's Disease.
John was predeceased by Bernice, in 2012, after nearly 70 years of marriage and his grandson Michael in 2018. He is survived by his son John and his wife Veronica, grandson David and wife, Brooke, and great-granddaughter Sloane; son James and his wife Patricia, granddaughter Jessica, and grandson Timothy and wife Suzie; son Edward and wife Carol, grandson Matthew and wife Alexandra, grandson Daniel and wife Corey, and grandson Kevin.
John lived a long life filled with many joys and a few sorrows. He valued the importance of education and was most proud of his sons and grandchildren when they earned college degrees. He loved his family and enjoyed life's little pleasures. May John now rest in peace.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 4 - 8PM at the Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Road, Whippany, NJ. 07981. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 8, at 10AM at the Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Church, 75 Ridgedale Ave. Cedar Knolls, NJ. Entombment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. To send a message of condolence, please go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in John's memory be made to the , Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 www.alz.org/nj.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2019