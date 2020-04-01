|
|
John ("Jack") C. Van Orden, Jr.
Morris Plains - John ("Jack") C. Van Orden, Jr., 81, of Morris Plains, NJ passed away peacefully after a year-long battle with cancer on March 31, 2020.
Born in Newark, Jack was raised in Bloomfield. He resided in Morris Plains for the past 55 years.
Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959.
Jack owned and operated Morristown Tire Company, along side his son Mark for 40 years, until he retired in June 2018.
He was a Former Elder at the Morris Plains Presbyterian Church. He also served on the Morris Plains Fire Department for 52 years, and was Chief in 1977. In addition, Jack was
Past President of the Morris Plains Fire Association; served on the Morris Plains Library Board for over 40 years; was a member and Past President of The 200 Club of Morris County; and belonged to the Masonic Brotherhood since 2010.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carole (Morris Plains, NJ); and their devoted children, Mark Van Orden and wife Karen (Morris Plains, NJ), Jill McDowell and husband Stacy (Chalfont, PA), and Cristie Bruhn and husband Art (Morris Plains, NJ). He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Lt. Mark Van Orden, Jr. and wife Stephanie, Matthew Van Orden, Amanda Van Orden, Danny McDowell, Drew McDowell, Jack Bruhn; and adored great-daughter, Jayne Van Orden.
Jack will be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ. A Memorial Service for Jack will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to: Indian Creek Foundation (http://indcreek.org/), (serving children & adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities), 420 Cowpath Road, Souderton, PA 18964.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020