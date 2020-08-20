1/
John C. White
John C. White

Parsippany - John C. White passed away on Monday August 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Paterson. He was 73.

He was pre-deceased by his parents: Henry C. and his mother: Catherine (nee-Repetti).

Funeral Service will be on Thursday August 20, 2020 11:00am at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
