John C. White
Parsippany - John C. White passed away on Monday August 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Paterson. He was 73.
He was pre-deceased by his parents: Henry C. and his mother: Catherine (nee-Repetti).
Funeral Service will be on Thursday August 20, 2020 11:00am at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com
. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home.