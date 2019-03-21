|
John Cooke
- - John Cooke passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. He was born in Summit on January 27, 1947 to John Digby Cooke and Bertha May Boetcher. John was retired from Wightman's Farm, Morristown after 20 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Audrey (nee Alpers) of Mt. Arlington, son Robert and his girlfriend Toni Ciccia of Morristown; brothers Barney and Eddie. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Bonnie Alpers Jordan and her husband Scott, their children Daniel and his wife Julien and their daughter Emmy; Nicholas Jordan, Kimberly Jordan and her fiancé Johnnie Lamottes all of CA; brothers-in-law Martin Alpers and his wife Betsy and their children of AZ, Arthur Alpers and his wife Karen of PA, Frank Alpers and his children Douglas, girlfriend Lindsey Greene of Hopatcong and daughter Jennifer Alpers and Matthew Fisher of MD.
John was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed hunting and his many trips to the casinos and cruises with his wife and family.
Family and friends are invited to join the family for a casual celebration of life for John on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1:00-4:00PM at The Holiday Inn Express, 176 Howard Blvd., Mt. Arlington. Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2019