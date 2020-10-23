John D Nichols
Rockaway - John D Nichols (83) of Rockaway NJ passed away peacefully at his home on October 18, 2020 after a long illness. Known to all as Jack, he was born on August 23, 1937 becoming a longtime resident of Morristown NJ where he attended Morristown High School and later Farleigh Dickenson University.
Jack answered the call to defend his Country and proudly served in the US Armed Forces from 1956-1958. He later married Betty Piper in 1961 and they were happily married for 45 years until her sudden passing in 2006. He spent his entire career with JCP&L until finally retiring in 1994 to the couple's cherished Cape Cod home in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.
Jack is predeceased by his beloved wife Betty, his Mother and Father (Ruth and Charles) and his Brother (Robert Charles). He is survived by his 3 Sons, Glenn (of Flanders, NJ), John (of Long Valley, NJ) and Robert (of Hackettstown, NJ), his Daughter-in-Laws Linda, Katie and Tiffany. Jack's legacy continues to shine brightly within the next generation. His Grandchildren Andrew, Owen, Brian and Gideon will keep their "Pop" forever in their hearts as they venture out to make their marks in the World.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public viewing or burial at this time and the Family asks you to keep Jack in your Thoughts and Prayers. In Lieu of Flowers, those wishing to remember Jack are welcome to donate to either the Cape Cod Baseball League 14 Elishas Pond Road Yarmouthport, MA 02675. Please include Name of person donation is memorializing/honoring along with an address to send a note letting them know a donation was made. The Cape Cod Baseball League is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit. Or the Massachusetts Audubon Society at https://www.massaudubon.org/
and following the "Donate" Link and selecting the "Wellfleet Bay, Wellfleet" in the "Select a Sanctuary or Department" drop down.
