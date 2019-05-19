Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary
91 Maple Avenue
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Daniel Murphy


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Daniel Murphy Obituary
John Daniel Murphy

Morristown - John Daniel Murphy, 86, of Morristown, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2019. John was a true son of Morristown, having been born in All Soul's Hospital, and living in town his entire life. John was born on December 2, 1932, to Jeremiah and Ellen Murphy (nee Hurley) both of whom emigrated from County Cork, Ireland. He spent much of his life living in the "Dublin" neighborhood of Morristown, and attended The Bayley School on MacCulloch Avenue. John served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1953-1955. Upon his return from the service, he was employed in the Shipping and Receiving Department of Morristown Electric Co. for thirty-five years.

John was a caring, loving man who lost his father and older brother at an early age. He was utterly devoted to his mother, and cared for her in her elder years until she too passed away.

John loved his hometown of Morristown, and was a long-time member of the 1st Ward Hose Company, serving as Volunteer Chief during the mid 1960's and pitcher for the fire company's softball team. He also volunteered as an ambulance driver for the former All Souls Hospital in the 1950's and during the 1990's was a volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels. For a time during his 70's, he volunteered for the Morris Area Community Blood Program for its blood drives at the Mt. Kemble Firehouse.

Although John left high school before graduating to help support his mother, he was a natural poet, and composed numerous poems which were noted for their simple heart-felt sentiments. Several were published in local newspapers, and he even received an acknowledgment note from Jacqueline Kennedy for a poem he wrote and sent her after the death of the President. He was self-conscious about his lack of education and would respond to compliments about his poetry by saying "I wrote from the heart."

Known for his sense of humor, John's corny jokes were, throughout town, referred to as "Murphyisms."

John was predeceased by his wife - the love of his life, Kathleen Murphy (nee O'Donnell), whom he adored. Though they met and married later in life, they had many wonderful years together before she passed away in 1995. John greatly enjoyed their trips to Ireland in particular.

Although he had no living family in the area, John is survived by many, many friends, some going back to his childhood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 91 Maple Avenue, Morristown N.J., on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment is at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown, N.J. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, (www.doylefh.com), 106 Maple Ave., Morristown, N.J., are on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now