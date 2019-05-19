|
John Daniel Murphy
Morristown - John Daniel Murphy, 86, of Morristown, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2019. John was a true son of Morristown, having been born in All Soul's Hospital, and living in town his entire life. John was born on December 2, 1932, to Jeremiah and Ellen Murphy (nee Hurley) both of whom emigrated from County Cork, Ireland. He spent much of his life living in the "Dublin" neighborhood of Morristown, and attended The Bayley School on MacCulloch Avenue. John served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1953-1955. Upon his return from the service, he was employed in the Shipping and Receiving Department of Morristown Electric Co. for thirty-five years.
John was a caring, loving man who lost his father and older brother at an early age. He was utterly devoted to his mother, and cared for her in her elder years until she too passed away.
John loved his hometown of Morristown, and was a long-time member of the 1st Ward Hose Company, serving as Volunteer Chief during the mid 1960's and pitcher for the fire company's softball team. He also volunteered as an ambulance driver for the former All Souls Hospital in the 1950's and during the 1990's was a volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels. For a time during his 70's, he volunteered for the Morris Area Community Blood Program for its blood drives at the Mt. Kemble Firehouse.
Although John left high school before graduating to help support his mother, he was a natural poet, and composed numerous poems which were noted for their simple heart-felt sentiments. Several were published in local newspapers, and he even received an acknowledgment note from Jacqueline Kennedy for a poem he wrote and sent her after the death of the President. He was self-conscious about his lack of education and would respond to compliments about his poetry by saying "I wrote from the heart."
Known for his sense of humor, John's corny jokes were, throughout town, referred to as "Murphyisms."
John was predeceased by his wife - the love of his life, Kathleen Murphy (nee O'Donnell), whom he adored. Though they met and married later in life, they had many wonderful years together before she passed away in 1995. John greatly enjoyed their trips to Ireland in particular.
Although he had no living family in the area, John is survived by many, many friends, some going back to his childhood.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 91 Maple Avenue, Morristown N.J., on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment is at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown, N.J. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, (www.doylefh.com), 106 Maple Ave., Morristown, N.J., are on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019